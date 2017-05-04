Murkowski: Spending bill funds - Alaska priorities'

The U.S. Senate passed an omnibus appropriations bill May 4 in a vote of 79-18 that funds major Alaska programs for the remainder of fiscal year 2017 - a save from the chopping block for threatened line items such as Essential Air Service, the Denali Commission and energy assistance grants. The legislation, now on its way to President Donald Trump's desk, prevents a feared and much-discussed possible government shutdown.

