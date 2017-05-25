Miss Alaska USA encourages pride in heritage, education in Ketchikan visit
Miss Alaska USA Alyssa London stands for a group photo with students at Fawn Mountain Elementary School. Miss Alaska USA Alyssa London dropped by a handful of classrooms at Fawn Mountain Elementary School, wearing a formline-design robe trimmed with fur along with her dress, high heels and sparkling crown.
