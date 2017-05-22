Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Position Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.
Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics Inc. by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 63,090 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|May 18
|The Insider
|70
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC