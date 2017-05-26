Memorial Day weekend is almost here, but it's snowing over parts of Alaska
European model shows a pool of exceptionally cold air at high altitudes over much of Alaska Friday morning. Hats off to the brave souls who inhabit The Last Frontier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Thu
|berettabone
|71
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC