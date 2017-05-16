Meet Mak and M.O.C.H.A: Trooper drug dogs get new names from Alaska students
Alaska State Troopers are asking for the public's help in naming two new drug-detection dogs, K9-A, left, and K9-B. Alaskans, meet M.O.C.H.A. and Mak - Alaska State Troopers' two newest drug dogs, named in a statewide contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC