Lawmaker silent amid apology demands for abortion remarks
Alaska state Rep. David Eastman, standing, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. Eastman, a Republican from Wasilla, has come under pressure from fellow House members to apologize for comments he recently made about abortion.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
