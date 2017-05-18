It's festival time - here's your guid...

It's festival time - here's your guide to Alaska fairs, concerts and fun coming this summer

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The festival was later renamed Salmonfest. More than two dozen state-spanning seasonal shindigs invite you to frolic in the forest, sip back and relax in beer gardens, stock up on arts and crafts, savor summer treats, and sway in your shorts and bohemian dresses to the music of artists from Jewel to Night Ranger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) 19 hr Billy Brown 64
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) 20 hr The Insider 70
News Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15) 20 hr Mayor Paxton 2
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Wed NotSoDivineMsM 10
Here is California May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr 30 Linda 1
Kentucky Apr 30 KY man 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC