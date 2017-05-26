Interior Secretary Zinke will make Alaska stops from Arctic to Anchorage
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke plans to spend the Memorial Day weekend and a few days after in Alaska on a tour organized by Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Zinke's schedule in Alaska, according to the Interior Department, will include the Rolling Thunder Memorial Day ceremony Sunday at Byers Lake.
