Inmate dies at Alaska's Goose Creek prison

A 60-year-old inmate at Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Valley died Saturday, the second prisoner to die in an Alaska jail this year. A Saturday evening statement from the Department of Corrections said that Daniel Mark Brusehaber summoned staff through a call button that day at 10:07 a.m., saying he was "having a hard time breathing."

