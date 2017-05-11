In bipartisan move, Alaska Senate div...

In bipartisan move, Alaska Senate diverts pipeline cash to schools, prosecutors, snowplows

17 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Alaska Senate on Thursday moved to drain $50 million from an account used for the state's massive natural gas pipeline project, diverting the cash to programs popular across the political spectrum. The amendment to the state capital budget - from Wasilla Republican Sen. Mike Dunleavy - was approved unanimously and without discussion.

