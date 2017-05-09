Hilcorp's Anna Platform restarted

7 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Hilcorp's Anna Platform has resumed work after having been shut down since a suspected oil release April 1 . An Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation situation report released Saturday states that the platform's crude oil pipeline to onshore facilities - the suspected source of sheens seen on the surface of Cook Inlet on which prompted the shutdown - was restarted May 2, watched by observers from DEC, U.S. Coast Guard, and the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration , who saw no oil releases.

