Here's what members of Alaska's congressional delegation had to say about the Comey firing
Alaska's three members of Congress had varying viewpoints in response to President Donald Trump's surprise firing Tuesday of James Comey, the director of the FBI. Both Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan said the timing of the firing - amid an FBI investigation into potential Trump campaign ties to Russia - raised suspicions.
