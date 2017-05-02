Grant Aviation pilot killed in Southwest Alaska crash

The pilot and sole occupant of a Grant Aviation plane was killed Monday in a crash on a Southwest Alaska mountainside, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. An emergency locator transmitter signal from the Cessna 208B prompted the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, the Coast Guard said in a post on its Alaska Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.