Fire escapes burn barrel, destroys home near Copper Center
Responders took aerial and ground photos of a 2-acre fire that originated in an unattended burn barrel on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, destroying a home near Mile 102 of the Old Richardson Highway. A 2-acre fire that originated in a burn barrel in the Copper Center area Tuesday destroyed a home and another structure on the property, officials said.
