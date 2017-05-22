Filtered birch syrup at the OneTree Alaska STEAM studio in the Lola...
Interested in making birch syrup, but tired of lugging hundreds of gallons of sap from the woods only to tediously watch it boil for hours in order to get a few pints of syrup? For the last year, Steve Caccamo, owner of Next Generation Maple Products, a New York-based machinist who sells syrup-making equipment, has made his way around Alaska selling hobby-scale evaporators. One of those products includes a small-scale reverse osmosis machine.
