Fans watch first Tlingit Miss Alaska reach final 10 in Miss USA contest
Sierra Flores, left, her mother Serena Hinchman, middle, and Raeanne Holmes holds signs at the Miss USA watch party in the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau on Sunday, Hinchman and Holmes work for Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. A few more than a dozen fans of Alyssa London, or Miss Alaska, are groaning in disappointment and one resilient fan screams, "We love you Alyssa!" after the last of five Miss USA contestants advance to the next round of the pageant.
