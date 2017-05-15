Fans watch first Tlingit Miss Alaska ...

Fans watch first Tlingit Miss Alaska reach final 10 in Miss USA contest

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Sierra Flores, left, her mother Serena Hinchman, middle, and Raeanne Holmes holds signs at the Miss USA watch party in the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau on Sunday, Hinchman and Holmes work for Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. A few more than a dozen fans of Alyssa London, or Miss Alaska, are groaning in disappointment and one resilient fan screams, "We love you Alyssa!" after the last of five Miss USA contestants advance to the next round of the pageant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here is California May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr 30 Linda 1
Kentucky Apr 30 KY man 1
News Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska Apr 27 Shirvell s Shrivel 3
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Apr 25 lparisss 59
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Apr 23 Markg 65
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Apr 19 Fish o watha 69
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC