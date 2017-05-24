Conservation groups aim to build climate change resiliency in the classroom
A handful of research and conservation groups received a grant this month that will fund a program aimed at engaging students in western and northern villages in real-world problem solving. The two-year grant will train teachers to integrate climate change adaption, oil spill response and several other hazards facing their communities into their classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|May 18
|The Insider
|70
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC