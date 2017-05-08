At Alaska gathering, U.S. passes Arctic Council chairmanship to Finland
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds the gavel handed to him by then-Nunavut MP Leona Aglukkaq, the Canadian environment minister and minister responsible for the Arctic Council, at the end of the April 2015 Arctic Council ministerial gathering in Iqaluit. With that, the chair of the Arctic Council passed to the U.S. until this week when Finland will assume the chair of the eight-nation circumpolar body.
