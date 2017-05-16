Ask a Climatologist: Sizing up Alaska...

Ask a Climatologist: Sizing up Alaska's summer

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: APRN

Summer in Alaska is full of endless daylight, a few mosquitoes and also some pretty amazing or terrible weather, depending on the year. So how are forecasters sizing up the long term outlook for June, July and August? Brian: If you look at the long range outlooks put out by NOAA or the long range outlooks put out by computer ensembles, everything in Alaska is looking warm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here is California May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr 30 Linda 1
Kentucky Apr 30 KY man 1
News Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska Apr 27 Shirvell s Shrivel 3
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Apr 25 lparisss 59
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Apr 23 Markg 65
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Apr 19 Fish o watha 69
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC