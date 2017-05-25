Art Movements
This week in art news: over 50,000 indigenous artifacts were preserved and set for return to an Alaskan village, President Trump's budget called for eliminating NEA and NEH funding, and Jeremy Deller lambasted Theresa May's campaign slogan. Art Movements is a weekly collection of news, developments, and stirrings in the art world.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|20 hr
|berettabone
|71
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
