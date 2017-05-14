Alaska's wildfire season starts slow,...

Alaska's wildfire season starts slow, despite Southcentral burns

Alaska's 2017 wildfire season has been relatively tame so far, state fire officials said last week - but several recent Anchorage and Mat-Su wildfires have heightened firefighters' concerns about burn conditions in Southcentral Alaska. Gov. Bill Walker on Friday proclaimed this week Wildland Fire Prevention and Preparedness Week, noting in a statement that "the trend in recent years has been for earlier and longer fire seasons."

