Alaska's tundra is filling the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and may be worsening climate change

A 100-foot-high riverbank exposes the ice-rich syngenetic permafrost containing large ice wedges along the Itkillik River in northern Alaska. Even as the Trump administration weighs withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, a new scientific paper has documented growing fluxes of greenhouse gases streaming into the air from the Alaska tundra, a long-feared occurrence that could worsen climate change.

