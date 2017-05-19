Alaska unemployment, among nation's highest, worsens slightly in April
Alaska's unemployment rate was nearly the nation's highest in April, following a slight rise from the state's figures for March. April's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6 percent, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Friday.
