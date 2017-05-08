Alaska tundra has become a carbon emitter rather than carbon sink, study finds
The tundra of Alaska and other Arctic regions once soaked up atmospheric carbon and locked it in the frozen ground, reducing the amount of earth-warming greenhouse gas in the air. Now, thanks to later-arriving winters, warmer summers and other effects of climate change, the treeless terrain is becoming a source of atmospheric carbon, and emissions from it are accelerating, new research shows.
