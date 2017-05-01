Alaska tribe seeks to put Juneau property into trust
The land includes the Andrew Hope Building and surrounding parking area on what was once a summer village inhabited by the Aakw ?waan. Richard Peterson, the president of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, said putting that property into trust will be a huge milestone for the tribe, KTOO-FM reported Monday.
