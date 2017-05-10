Alaska Senate, still opposed to an in...

Alaska Senate, still opposed to an income tax, advances proposal to a vote

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Alaska House's proposed income tax has been abruptly removed from the Senate committees set to hear it and instead will be sent to the floor for a vote Friday as Senate leaders continued to voice opposition to the measure. Senate President Pete Kelly, R-Fairbanks, has said several times the Senate is all that stands between Alaskans and an income tax - indicating the vote is a move to defeat the measure in the final days of the regular legislative session.

