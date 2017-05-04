Alaska Senate shuts down committees as clock ticks towards Legislature's next deadline
The Alaska House and Senate are taking sharply different approaches amid their leaders' end-of-session negotiations, with the House pressing forward with an array of legislation as the Senate sends its committees to cold storage. Since last week, House committees have held hearings on more than 30 bills, on subjects ranging from the legalization of agricultural hemp to the creation of an aquatic invasive species response fund .
