Alaska Police Standards Council Addresses Possession, Distribution,...

In February of 2015, following the legalization of recreational marijuana in Alaska, the Alaska Police Standards Council examined the applicable state regulations prohibiting certified police, correction, probation/parole, and municipal corrections officers from using or consuming marijuana and determined by a unanimous vote that the regulations should and would remain unchanged.

