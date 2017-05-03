Alaska lawmakers mull measure calling abortion 'child abuse'
In this Jan. 17, 2017, photo Alaska state Rep. David Eastman applauds in the House chamber in Juneau, Alaska. Eastman, a conservative lawmaker, has successfully tacked an anti-abortion message onto an otherwise innocuous resolution in the Alaska House aimed at raising awareness about sexual assault and child abuse, calling abortion "the ultimate form of child abuse."
