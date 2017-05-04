Alaska lawmaker in row after 'free trip' for abortion claim
Alaska lawmakers are demanding a public apology from a Republican legislator who said there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a "free trip to the city." Pressure mounted Friday on Rep. David Eastman, who has raised concerns with using state funds and Medicaid to cover abortions.
