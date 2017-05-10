Alaska lawmaker censured over abortion comment

Alaska state Rep. David Eastman speaks during a House floor session on today in Juneau, Alaska, after a motion was made to censure him for comments he recently made about abortions that many considered to be offensive and hurtful. JUNEAU, Alaska>> The Alaska House voted today to censure a Republican member over comments he made suggesting there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a "free trip to the city" for abortions.

