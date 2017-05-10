Alaska lawmaker censured over abortio...

Alaska lawmaker censured over abortion comment

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Alaska state Rep. David Eastman speaks during a House floor session on today in Juneau, Alaska, after a motion was made to censure him for comments he recently made about abortions that many considered to be offensive and hurtful. JUNEAU, Alaska>> The Alaska House voted today to censure a Republican member over comments he made suggesting there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a "free trip to the city" for abortions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here is California 14 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr 30 Linda 1
Kentucky Apr 30 KY man 1
News Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska Apr 27 Shirvell s Shrivel 3
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Apr 25 lparisss 59
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Apr 23 Markg 65
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Apr 19 Fish o watha 69
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC