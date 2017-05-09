Alaska Federation of Natives keeping close eye on White House
The Alaska Federation of Natives is keeping a close eye on the new administration of President Donald Trump. The Native organization's board is developing ways to negotiate with the current government in Washington, participate in decision making, and advance Alaska Native priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here is California
|38 min
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC