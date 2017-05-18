Alaska documentary on native culture ...

Alaska documentary on native culture restored after 40 years

AM reported this week that the restored version of "The Drums of Winter," highlighting Yup'ik culture, is being shown around the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta. The film is a documentary that had been shot in Emmonak.

