Alabama, Alaska veterans benefit from OCW grants

The American Legion's Operation Comfort Warriors program has recently made a few grants to benefit veterans receiving care at VA medical centers in Alabama and Alaska. The Central Alabama VA Health Care System received a $9,000 grant last month that was used to purchase 250 tickets for post-9/11 veterans to attend Military Appreciation Night during a Montgomery Biscuits minor league baseball game at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

