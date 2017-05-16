After weeks of waiting, Alaska Legisl...

After weeks of waiting, Alaska Legislature OKs most of Gov. Walker's appointees

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska lawmakers on Tuesday voted to confirm 97 of Gov. Bill Walker's 98 appointees to executive branch positions - with the sole exception of Drew Phoenix, a transgender man appointed to the state commission that protects human rights. A downcast Phoenix, reached by phone afterward, said the 35-24 vote against him in a joint House-Senate session was a case of "transphobia."

