AFD responds to increased numbers of opioid Overdoses in May

The Anchorage Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services has been responding to increased numbers of suspected heroin overdoses with a dramatic rise beginning in the first week in May. The AFD has administered the opioid antagonist medication naloxone in suspected heroin overdoses to 34 patients from May 1st to May 15th. In all of 2016, November saw the highest numbers of suspected heroin overdoses with 17 patients receiving naloxone for the entire month.

