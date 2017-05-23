3 things for Alaskans to know about Trumpa s budget
President Trump is proposing to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. That's one detail from the budget the White House delivered to Congress Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
