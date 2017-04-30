Why is legal marijuana so expensive in Alaska?
Walk into a marijuana shop in Alaska and you'll find a newly renovated space, an array of products that have been tested and prepared in a highly regulated market and salespeople - called budtenders - ready to answer any questions you may have. Alaska's commercial marijuana market is grappling with elevated prices that some say have caused a split between those willing to buy legal, and those who still buy on the black market, where product is cheaper.
