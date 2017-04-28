When becoming an Alaskan ninja warrior becomes a family affair
The Kronos gym is a family affair. Cody Johnston owns it with his wife, Tara. Their three children, Riley, 15, and 12-year-old twins Chase and Preslie, help with classes.
