What to know about Air Defense Identification Zones
Twice this week, the U.S. intercepted Russian aircraft off the coast of Alaska after they entered the U.S. military's Air Defense Identification Zone, according to Defense Department officials. On Monday, two Russian TU-95 bombers were intercepted 100 nautical miles south of Kodiak Island by two U.S. F-22 fighter jets and one E-3 AWAC reconnaissance plane from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, the North American Aerospace Defense Command told ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Wed
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Tue
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 15
|Faith
|58
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC