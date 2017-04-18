What to know about Air Defense Identi...

What to know about Air Defense Identification Zones

Twice this week, the U.S. intercepted Russian aircraft off the coast of Alaska after they entered the U.S. military's Air Defense Identification Zone, according to Defense Department officials. On Monday, two Russian TU-95 bombers were intercepted 100 nautical miles south of Kodiak Island by two U.S. F-22 fighter jets and one E-3 AWAC reconnaissance plane from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, the North American Aerospace Defense Command told ABC News.

