Western Alaska students get schooled in firefighting skills

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND APRIL 29-30, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this April 19, 2017 photo, Mountain Village School student Simon Andrews, 18, rappels down the side of a wall carrying his "patient," 17-year-old Leona Wasky of Alakanuk High School, under the instruction of Nikiski Fire Department Training and Safety Officer Bryan Crisp in Nikiski, Alaska. A handful of Western Alaska students received basic firefighting training at the Nikiski Fire Department all week through Excel Alaska's Camp Kick Ash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.