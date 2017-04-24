Western Alaska students get schooled in firefighting skills
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND APRIL 29-30, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this April 19, 2017 photo, Mountain Village School student Simon Andrews, 18, rappels down the side of a wall carrying his "patient," 17-year-old Leona Wasky of Alakanuk High School, under the instruction of Nikiski Fire Department Training and Safety Officer Bryan Crisp in Nikiski, Alaska. A handful of Western Alaska students received basic firefighting training at the Nikiski Fire Department all week through Excel Alaska's Camp Kick Ash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Thu
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC