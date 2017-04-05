Voices of Alaska: Legislature must ge...

Voices of Alaska: Legislature must get fiscal solution right

Keep Alaska Competitive supporters know that it will take a combination of elements to fix our fiscal crisis: continuing to cut state government, restructuring the permanent fund with SB 26, and stable, competitive tax policies. Alaska's oil tax policy is very complex and extremely difficult to understand, especially for those of us who are not in the petroleum industry or are not accountants.

