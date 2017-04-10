UW Tax Program Takes Law Students to Remote Corners of Alaska

Tax Day can mean different things to different people: stacks of paperwork; evenings at the kitchen table; appointments with the accountant; the rush to the post office to meet the deadline. Each year, in advance of the April income tax filing deadline, UW law students fly to Alaska, hop on bush planes and snowmobiles and travel to remote villages, where they spend a week preparing tax returns at no cost for Alaska Natives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.