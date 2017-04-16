The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper s...

The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his honey with community

There are 1 comment on the Anchorage Daily News story from Yesterday, titled The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his honey with community. In it, Anchorage Daily News reports that:

Friends, family and neighbors gather at Terry Holtman's house for "bee day." This is the day when Holtman and his helpers transfer nearly 200,000 bees into their hives.

Lizardlover

Anchorage, AK

#1 4 hrs ago
I would love to have one of the hives in our backyard. We have lots of flowers, on the bluff, and perfect spot for them I think. How do I contact this gentleman?
Chicago, IL

