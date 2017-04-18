'The Nightingale' author sets next no...

'The Nightingale' author sets next novel in Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

St. Martin's Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "The Great Alone" is scheduled to come out Feb. 6, 2018. The book tells of a mother and daughter in the Alaskan wilderness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt 3 hr Envelope of Cash 1
News The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ... Mon Lizardlover 1
hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15) Mon lost boy 2
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Apr 15 Faith 58
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,395,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC