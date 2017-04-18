'The Nightingale' author sets next novel in Alaska
St. Martin's Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "The Great Alone" is scheduled to come out Feb. 6, 2018. The book tells of a mother and daughter in the Alaskan wilderness.
