The Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home...

The Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home in Palmer, AK.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Residents and employees at the Alaska Veterans and Pioneer Home in Palmer received a dire warning late last week as the Legislature grappled with the state's $3 billion fiscal gap. More than $6.5 million in state Senate budget cuts could shutter Palmer's state-subsidized senior facility by the end of the summer, according to an email from the director of the Alaska Pioneer Homes Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Mar 20 Bigbird 64
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb '17 cannot trust em a... 1
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC