Teacher turnover costs Alaska about $20 million per year, university study says
Teacher turnover costs Alaska an average of $20 million a year or nearly $20,500 each time a district loses a teacher and hires a replacement, according to a recent study from the University of Alaska Anchorage . The costs include money and time spent on job fairs, advertising and training for new hires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|15 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC