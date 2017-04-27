Teacher turnover costs Alaska about $...

Teacher turnover costs Alaska about $20 million per year, university study says

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Teacher turnover costs Alaska an average of $20 million a year or nearly $20,500 each time a district loses a teacher and hires a replacement, according to a recent study from the University of Alaska Anchorage . The costs include money and time spent on job fairs, advertising and training for new hires.

