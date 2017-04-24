Sustainable fisheries
What does it take to be a sustainable fishery? One that provide healthy food and healthy oceans? A new Frontline Documentary entitled the Fish on my Plate by bestselling author Paul Greenberg tackles that question. Greenberg visited Alaska and traveled the world's oceans and fish farms to find out, eating only seafood for a full year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 15
|Faith
|58
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC