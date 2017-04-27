Sullivan faces SRO crowd at harbor
Even on short notice one day in advance, a community meeting with Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, last Friday quickly overflowed its scheduled spot in the 15-seat conference room at the Homer Harbormaster's Office. By the time Sullivan arrived a little after 1:30 p.m., Harbormaster Bryan Hawkins had moved the meeting outdoors on the front lawn of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
