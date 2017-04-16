Stephen Nowers / Anchorage Daily News Senior members of the Wasilla...
Graduates throw their caps into the air at the conclusion of the Wasilla High School graduation ceremony in 2005. Nearly 7,000 students graduated from Alaska high schools in 2005 and state economists studied where most of them went over the next decade, releasing the findings in a report this month about the graduates' jobs, incomes and rates of higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|7 hr
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|23 hr
|lost boy
|2
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 15
|Faith
|58
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC